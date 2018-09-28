US leaving optional protocol to Vienna Convention

Washington, Oct 4 (IANS) US National Security Adviser John Bolton has said the US is withdrawing from the Optional Protocol to the Vienna Convention on dispute resolution.

Speaking on Wednesday at a White House press briefing, Bolton said that “the President (Donald Trump) has decided that the US will withdraw from the optional protocol on dispute resolution to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations”, Xinhua reported.

“This is in connection with a case brought by the so-called State of Palestine naming the US as a defendant, challenging our move of our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” he said.

The protocol, with 29 signatories and 71 parties, entered into force in 1964. The US was also a participant of it.

“I’d like to stress, the US remains a party to the underlying Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and we expect all other parties to abide by their international obligations under the convention,” he said.

