US man found innocent after 25 years in prison

Washington, June 7 (IANS) A US man was found innocent after spending 25 years in prison and was given $10 million as compensation.

The settlement on Wednesday set a record for the city of Philadelphia where Anthony Wright was sentenced to life without parole in a 1991 rape and murder case, reports Xinhua news agency.

DNA evidence later discovered proved that Wright was innocent.

Innocence Project, an activist group promoting DNA evidence in criminal investigations, said in a statement that Wright was the victim of poor investigation procedures by the police, who allegedly threatened to beat Wright if he wouldn’t sign a confession written by the police.

Wright is the 344th DNA exoneree in the nation, the group said.

–IANS

ksk/bg