US military chopper makes emergency landing in Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (IANS) A US military helicopter made an emergency landing at an airport in Japan on Wednesday, defence sources said here.

The UH-1 turbo-equipped utility helicopter made the emergency landing at the Kumamoto airport to avoid a serious accident, reports Xinhua news agency.

It was flying alongside an AH-1 attack chopper which also touched down at the airport, the sources added.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage.

The Kumamoto airport is used by both civilian aircraft as well as Japanese Self-Defence Forces aircraft.

The incident did not affect regular operations.

–IANS

and/ksk/bg