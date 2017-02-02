US missile allegations baseless, says Iran

Tehran, Feb 3 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister dismissed US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s remarks about Iran’s recent missile test as “baseless”, media reports said.

“Iran’s missile test does not contradict the UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” Xinhua news agency quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying on Thursday.

The remarks by Flynn are “baseless and provocative”, Qasemi said, adding that “none of the Iranian missiles has been designed for delivering nuclear weapons”.

Flynn said on Wednesday that Iran’s recent ballistic missile launch is in defiance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015 to endorse a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, calls upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology, IRNA news agency reported..

Iran’s defense minister on Thursday called the recent Iranian ballistic missile test “successful”.

