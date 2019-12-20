US missile destroyer visits Ukraine’s seaport

Kiev, Dec 25 (IANS) US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross has entered Ukraine’s southern seaport of Odessa, Ukrainian Navy command’s pree service reported.

“The ship arrived in the framework of expanding international cooperation and strengthening partnerships between Ukraine and NATO member countries,” informed the press service on Tuesday.

USS Ross destroyer entered the Black Sea on December 13, becoming the 8th American Navy ship to visit the region this year, Xinhua reported.

USS Ross destroyer already visited Odessa before taking part in the international Sea Breeze 2016 navy drills. Before coming to the Ukrainian port, the ship stayed in Constanta (Romania) and Varna (Bulgaria), where it conducted security operations.

