US, N.Korean representatives to meet in Finland unofficially

Helsinki, March 18 (IANS) Representatives from the US and North Korea will hold unofficial talks here on Sunday, Finnish media reports said.

According to the reports, Choe Kang Il, who is responsible for relations with the US at the North Korea Foreign Ministry, will arrive here on Sunday on a two-day visit, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry has confirmed the visit, describing it as “unofficial”.

Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat reported that Choe would meet Kathleen Stephens, a former US ambassador to South Korea.

News agency STT said the talks would take place at the Japanese Embassy in Helsinki.

Kimmo Lahdevirta, head of the Asia desk at Finnish Foreign Ministry, told STT that the talks would be “academic” and “from the perspective of international relations”.

On Saturday, the Swedish government said North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho concluded his three-day visit to Stockholm for talks on the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.

–IANS

ksk