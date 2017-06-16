US Navy ship collides with cargo vessel off Japan coast

Washington, June 17 (IANS) Some crewmembers were hurt when a US Navy destroyer collided with a cargo ship off of the coast of Japan on Saturday, the Navy said.

The USS Fitzgerald, a guided-missile destroyer, and the Philippine-flagged freighter ACX Crystal came into contact with each other at about 2.30 a.m. in waters roughly 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, Xinhua reported the Navy as saying.

“The US Navy has requested Japanese Coast Guard assistance in responding to the collision. The extent of damage is being determined,” the US 7th Fleet said in a statement.

“The extent of personnel injuries is being determined. The incident will be investigated,” the 7th Fleet said.

Officials said that the Navy was working with the Japanese Coast Guard to evacuate one injured sailor by helicopter.

Based in Yokosuka, the USS Fitzgerald carries a crew of around 330.

While the ship continues to operate under her own power, “her propulsion is limited”, the Navy said, adding that the “collision resulted in some flooding”.

–IANS

vgu/