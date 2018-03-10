US Navy’s F-18 jet crashes in Florida

Washington, March 15 (IANS) An F-18 jet of the US Navy has crashed near Key West in the US state of Florida, the Navy said.

Both pilots were able to eject before the crash on Wednesday, search and rescue efforts are underway, according to Naval Air Forces Atlantic spokesman Dave Hecht, Xinhua reported.

The jet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 213 from the state of Virginia, experienced a mishap near the Naval Air Station Key West in the area of Chica Key, according to authorities.

