US NSA to meet Russian counterpart in August: White House

Washington, July 24 (IANS) The White House has said National Security Advisor John Bolton will meet his Russian counterpart in August to follow up the earlier meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a press briefing on Monday, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said that “Bolton plans to have a meeting — a follow-up with his counterpart from Russia next month, in addition to meetings with other European allies to further those discussions”, Xinhua reported.

When asked to name the deliverables of Trump’s meeting with Putin on July 16 in Finland, Sanders said “the only specific agreement that was made was that the two national security teams from both the United States and Russia would continue at a working level, these discussions.”

She refused to give further details on the agenda, aim and other participants of Bolton’s upcoming meeting.

Sanders said last week that Trump has asked Bolton, who had visited Russia prior to his meeting with Putin, to invite the Russian president to Washington in autumn, and the relative discussions “are already underway.”

Earlier on Monday, Trump bombarded the negative media coverage of his meeting with Putin, tweeting he had given up “NOTHING.”

“All that I gave up, remember, I gave up NOTHING,” he said. “We merely talked about future benefits for both countries. Also, we got along very well.”

Trump has been widely attacked after his meeting with Putin, due to his reconciliatory remarks that many saw as a sign to side with Moscow against US intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 US elections.

