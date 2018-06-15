US Open: 3 Americans and an Englishman lead on Day 1

Southampton, June 15 (IANS) American Golfers Scott Piercy, Russell Henley and Dustin Johnson and England’s Ian Poulter are in the lead with one under par after the first day of the US Golf Open, here.

They are the only four of the 156 participants who have managed to finish the first day below par on the historic Shinnecock Hills golf course on Thursday, as many others suffered bogeys and worse as they were battered by harsh Atlantic winds, reports Efe.

The brutal conditions at Shinnecock Hills affected several of the favourites on the first day, including Americans Phil Mickelson (+7) and Tiger Woods (+8).

–IANS

gau/vm