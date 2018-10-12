World

US opens probe into alleged Chinese mattress dumping

Views: 1

Washington, Oct 13 (IANS) The United States Commerce Department has opened an investigation into whether mattress imported from China are being sold in the US below fair value, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to Efe on Friday.

A group of US mattress manufacturers – including Leggett &amp; Platt Inc., Tempur Sealy International Inc. and Serta Simmons Bedding LLC – filed a petition last month with US trade officials claiming that exporters have increased their market share by undercutting prices of domestic producers.

The US companies, which are pushing for duties on a range of mattress products, allege that Chinese products are sold in the US at prices that are between roughly 259 percent to 1,732 per cent below normal value.

ALSO READ:   Russia test-fires new interceptor missile

The Commerce Department can impose duties on Chinese mattress imports if it finds evidence of dumping – and the International Trade Commission, an independent federal agency, agrees that dumped mattresses are injuring US industry.

The ITC is scheduled to make a preliminary determination on or before Nov. 2, Dow Jones added in its report to EFE.

Imports of mattresses from China were valued at roughly $436.5 million in 2017, according to the Commerce Department.

–IANS

ahm/

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *