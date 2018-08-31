US peace plan for Middle East ready: Envoy

United Nations, Sep 5 (IANS) A White House-prepared peace plan to settle Israeli-Palestinian conflicts is ready, US Ambassador Nikki Haley has told reporters here at the UN Headquarters.

“I have read the plan. It is thoroughly done,” Haley said on Tuesday at a briefing in her role as the September president of the Security Council, adding that Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt have “detailed work in it”.

Kushner is the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump and senior advisor on the Middle East, and Greenblatt is the Middle East peace envoy and the White House Special Representative for International Negotiations, Xinhua news agency reported.

There have been reports that the White House is preparing to release its long-promised Middle East peace deal, which was called by Trump the “Deal of the Century”.

When asked when Trump was going to present the peace deal, Haley replied: “Only if a boss comes to the table”.

“We have ensured (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu will come to the table… and Palestinian (National) Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, for the good of his people, needs to come to the table,” she said.

