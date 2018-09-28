US, Philippines, Japan begin military exercises

Manila, Oct 1 (IANS) The armed forces of the US and the Philippines along with Japan opened the “Kamandag 2” military exercises on Monday.

The exercises kicked off at Subic Bay that rests on the west coast of the Philippines’ Luzon island in the heavily contested South China Sea. It was once the site of a major US naval base, Efe news reported.

The US and the Japan Maritime Self Defence Forces held an exercise at the former naval base in Zambales province.

Taking place across the island of Luzon till October 10, the second edition of the military exchanges will focus on counter-terrorism alongside humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities.

The participants will also practise “an amphibious landing, live fire training, close air support, jungle survival training, urban operations training, and combat lifesaving”, according to a statement by the US Embassy in the Philippines.

“In its first iteration last year, Kamandag gave rise to many inaugural advancements between our militaries,” said Brigadier General Chris McPhillips.

The US and the Philippines will also join up for community events in Ternate, including school and daycare engineering and construction exercises, while medical teams will teach residents lifesaving skills and health and hygiene practices.

–IANS

soni/sed