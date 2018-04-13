US plane makes emergency landing over smoke issue

Washington, April 19 (IANS) A US passenger plane bound for London has made an emergency landing in Atlanta city after its engine began issuing smoke, the airline said. No casualties were reported.

Delta Air Lines, the operator of the plane, confirmed the incident, saying the flight encountered “an issue with its No.2 engine” after taking off at 6 p.m. and returned to the ground soon after on Wednesday.

“The flight ended without incident,” the airline statement said.

The incident was the latest in a string of occurance that has befallen the US air industry. On Tuesday, a Boeing operated by Southwest Airlines suffered an engine explosion in mid air, killing a woman passenger.

–IANS

