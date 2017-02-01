US puts Iran ‘on notice’ over missile launch

Washington, Feb 2 (IANS) The United States officially put Iran “on notice” over Tehran’s recent missile launch and an attack against a Saudi vessel by Iran-Supported Houthi militants.

These actions “underscore what should have been clear to the international community all along about Iran’s destabilizing behaviour across the Middle East,” National Security Advisor Michael Flynn said in a statement on Wednesday.

Flynn said Iran’s recent ballistic missile launch is in defiance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which calls upon Iran “not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles”, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also noted that the Houthi forces that Iran has trained and armed have struck Emirati and Saudi vessels, and threatened US and allied vessels transiting the Red Sea.

In the statement, the senior official also cited Trump to assail the Obama Administration for reaching various agreements with Tehran and the UN for “being weak and ineffective”.

“Instead of being thankful to the United States for these agreements, Iran is now feeling emboldened,” he said.=

Iran’s Defence Minister Hossein Dehqan on Wednesday confirmed the recent ballistic missile test by his country, saying the launches are part of Tehran’s defence plans aimed at fulfilling its national interests.

“The recent (missile) test was in line with our programs, and we will not allow any outsider to interfere in our defence affairs,” Dehqan said.

