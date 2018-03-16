US regulator probes Facebook over data misuse

Washington, March 21 (IANS) The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is probing Facebook on whether it violated terms of a consent decree over its use of personal data.

The investigation involved whether the internet giant once allowed Cambridge Analytica to use some data of Facebook users without their knowledge, Xinhua reported.

Cambridge Analytica is a British data analysis company in activities allegedly connected with US President Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign.

Facebook allegedly violated the FTC consent decree when it allowed an app developer working for Cambridge Analytica to gain access to personal information.

Facebook has rejected any suggestion of violation of the consent decree.

Facebook’s stocks incurred the biggest one-day drop in four years by seven per cent on Monday and the slump continued on Tuesday, falling by about five per cent by 13:00 Eastern Standard Time.

–IANS

sku/