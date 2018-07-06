US salmonella cases linked to recalled cereal reach 100

Washington, July 13 (IANS) The US Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention said that 27 more people have fallen sick in an outbreak of salmonella illness linked to a recalled cereal, bringing the total number of cases to 100 since March.

The first cases of illness in this outbreak began with symptoms on March 3, and the most recent individuals began feeling ill on July 2, CNN quoted the Centre as saying on Thursday.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urged consumers on Thursday to avoid eating and retailers to not sell Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal because of the chance of salmonella contamination.

“The FDA has become aware that recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal are still being offered for sale,” the agency said in a statement.

“All Honey Smacks cereal was recalled in June 2018. Retailers cannot legally offer the cereal for sale and consumers should not purchase Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.”

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps and typically present 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria.

Symptoms last about four to seven days, and although most people improve without treatment, some may require hospitalisation because of severe diarrhea.

Thirty people have been hospitalised in this outbreak, CNN reported.

Florida and Colorado are the latest states to report illnesses as part of the outbreak, bringing the total number of states affected to 33.

The CDC and FDA are working with state and local health officials across the country to investigate the source of the contamination.

–IANS

ksk