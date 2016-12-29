US sanctions Russia over alleged election hacking

Washington, Dec 30 (IANS) The White House announced sanctions against Russian entities and individuals over alleged hacking during the 2016 US presidential election.

Nine Russian entities and individuals, including two Russian intelligence services, were sanctioned for their alleged interfering with the US election, US President Barack Obama said in a statement on Thursday.

In addition, the US State Department on Thursday announced ejection of 35 Russian government officials from the United States, calling them “acting in a manner inconsistent with their diplomatic status”.

The Obama administration in October officially blamed Russia for hacking US political institutions and persons to interfere with the US election process, an accusation immediately dismissed as “nonsense” by Moscow.

“These data theft and disclosure activities could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government,” said Obama.

–IANS

vgu/