US Secretary of State arrives in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Aug 2 (IANS) US Secretary of States Mike Pompeo arrived on Thursday in Malaysia on his first visit to the region with an agenda that includes ministerial level meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Singapore on August 3 and 4.

According to his official agenda, Pompeo will first make a short visit to Kuala Lumpur which will include a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday morning, Efe news reported.

The same day he will go to Singapore, where he will participate in bilateral and multilateral meetings under the framework of the Asean.

Asean is made up of Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June is expected to be feature in the discussions on Saturday at the Asean Regional Forum (ARF), which deals with matters related to security.

North Korea is among the countries that take part in the ARF, along with South Korea, China, Japan, Russia and the EU, among others.

Pompeo’s trip will conclude with a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta.

–IANS

soni/