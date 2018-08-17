US security advisor meets Netanyahu over Iran

Jerusalem, Aug 20 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US National Security Advisor John Bolton in Jerusalem on Sunday to discuss issue of Iran.

According to statement from Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu discussed with Bolton “Iran’s aggression in the region and to make sure that they never have nuclear weapons,” Xinhua reported.

Bolton echoed Israel’s accusation, saying that “Iran’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs are right at the top of the list.”

The hawkish adviser has called for the cancellation of the nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers, from which the US backed out earlier this year.

Bolton will also visit Ukraine and Geneva, where he will meet Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

