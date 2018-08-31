‘US seeks to abuse UNSC to blame Iran’

Tehran, Sep 6 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the US seeks to “abuse” the upcoming meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to blame Iran for the violation of international law.

It is US President Donald Trump who is violating the international law and is bullying others to do the same, Zarif said on Wednesday with reference to the UNSC resolution 2231 on Iran’s nuclear programme, Xinhua reported.

On Tuesday, it was announced in Washington that Trump was going to chair a meeting of the UNSC on Iran on September 26.

Trump would raise the topic concerning Iran’s “violations of international law” in the UNSC meeting, said US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

