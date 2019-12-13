US Senate confirms envoy for N.Korea as Deputy Secretary of State

Washington, Dec 20 (IANS) The US Senate has confirmed Stephen Biegun, the special representative for North Korea, as Deputy Secretary of State.

Biegun will replace John Sullivan, who was confirmed last week by the Senate as new US Ambassador to Russia, reported Xinhua news agency.

The State Department reportedly hasn’t set the time for the two men to assume their new posts yet.

Biegun, 56, has led the working-level denuclearization talks with North Korea since he took his current post in 2018.

His confirmation came amid rising speculation that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is considering leaving his current post to run for a Senate seat as the 2020 election cycle looms.

