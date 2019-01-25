US Senate passes stopgap bill to lift government shutdown

Washington, Jan 26 (IANS) The US Senate has passed a stopgap bill to reopen the government for three weeks, 35 days after the shutdown began.

The measure was approved unanimously on Friday and would head for the House of Representatives for approval, reports Xinhua news agency.

After both the chambers of Congress sign off on the bill, it will reach the White House for final ratification.

The swift passage came after the White House and Democratic party reached a deal to fund the government until February 15, while further discussing funding for a possible border wall.

Trump threatened during a speech earlier Friday that if both sides could not strike a wall deal during this period, he might allow the government shutdown again or call for a state of emergency.

–IANS

vin/