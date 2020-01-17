US Senate rejects Democratic bids for Trump documents

Washington, Jan 22 (IANS) The US Senate has voted to table a motion proposed by the Democrats during an ongoing impeachment trial against President Donald Trump demanding documents from the White House related to the US President’s dealings with Ukraine.

The motion, an amendment to the Republican-proposed resolution guiding the trial process, was brought up by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday. It called for subpoenaing any “documents, communications and other records” kept by the White House, Xinhua reported.

The amendment was rejected in a 53-47 party-line vote. An earlier four-page resolution proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell does not require additional witnesses to be subpoenaed and does not allow House prosecutors to admit evidence into the Senate trial record until after the opening arguments are heard.

The Democrats are now introducing a second amendment requesting the subpoena of documents and records from the State Department.

“The second amendment Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer will force a vote on during today’s impeachment trial proceedings will be for the Senate to subpoena certain Department of State documents and records,” Schumer’s office said.

McConnell in a floor speech earlier in the day vowed to block any early votes on witnesses.

“If a senator moves to amend the resolution in order to subpoena specific witnesses or documents, I will move to table such motions because the Senate will decide those questions later in the trial,” said the Kentucky Republican.

