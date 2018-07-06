US service member killed in Afghan ‘insider attack’

Kabul, July 8 (IANS) A US service member was killed and two were injured in an apparent insider attack in Afghanistan, the coalition forces said on Sunday.

The ambush occurred in southern Afghanistan on Saturday night, US military officials said in a statement.

However, details of the attack’s location were not revealed, reports The Washington Post.

The injured American troopers were in stable condition, the statement added.

The Taliban released a statement praising an Afghan soldier for carrying out the attack, without claiming responsibility for it themselves.

The attack comes a year after three US special forces soldiers were shot dead by one of their Afghan colleagues. It was claimed by the Taliban.

Around 16,000 troops from US, NATO and other partner countries are deployed in Afghanistan.

–IANS

ksk/mr