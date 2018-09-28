US shooting: Suspect in custody after policeman shot dead

Washington, Oct 4 (IANS) A suspect has been taken into custody after one policeman was killed while four others sustained injuries in a shooting in Florence city in the US state of South Carolina, officials said.

One of the five police officers shot at has died, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken told CNN affiliate WBTW on Wednesday.

“Active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody,” the Florence County Emergency Management Department tweeted, Xinhua news agency reported.

Three Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies and two city officers were shot at, chief deputy Glenn Kirby said, according to CNN affiliates.

Florence, located in the northeastern corner of South Carolina, hosts a population of roughly 37,000. Reports said the shooting took place in an upscale neighbourhood in the city.

Further details were not immediately available.

–IANS

