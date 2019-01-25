US shutdown ends temporarily

Washington, Jan 26 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has conceded to temporarily end shutdown — without wall funding to mounting pressure that he reopen the federal government, media reports said on Saturday.

Trump ratified a bill late on Friday funding the government for three weeks, ending an unprecedented 35-day-long shutdown, CNN reported.

This will allow federal employees to return to work but the bill does not allow the billions of dollars in border wall funding he’s spent the past month demanding.

–IANS

