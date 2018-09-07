US shuts PLO office in Washington

Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) The US on Monday announced the closure of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)’s office in Washington, citing its lack of steps to advance direct negotiations with Israel.

“The PLO has not taken steps to advance the start of direct and meaningful negotiations with Israel,” said the US State Department in a statement.

The decision to shut down the office was also linked with the US concerns with Palestinian attempts to prompt an investigation of Israel by the International Criminal Court, according to the statement.

Senior Palestinian officials, who have been informed earlier by the Trump administration about the decision, have strongly condemned the US move, calling it “reckless” and “bullying”.

