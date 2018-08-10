US snack giant launches operations in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Aug 12 (IANS) US snack giant Mondelez has launched operations in Bangladesh, expanding the company’s presence in South Asia.

Kallappa Pattanashetti, who was earlier with Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd, has been appointed the country lead and will play a pivotal role in running the company’s operations in Bangladesh, reports Xinhua news agency.

“With our existing experience in Bangladesh, we see tremendous opportunity to bring in our much-loved products to this region and continue to grow here,” Pattanashetti said in a statement on Sunday.

“We have inaugurated our corporate office in Dhaka, rolled out billing systems and are currently in the process of establishing a new warehouse. Over the next two years, our focus will be to invest in building our route-to-market and growing market share for our much-loved brands.”

Mondelez International’s powdered beverage brand Tang has been a market leader in Bangladesh since 1995 and is exported into the country, said the statement.

With the establishment of its own operations, the company said it is now well positioned to tap into the snacking industry in Bangladesh by leveraging its global brand portfolio.

–IANS

ksk/mr