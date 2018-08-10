US state to carry out first execution using lethal injection

Washington, Aug 14 (IANS) Nebraska is scheduled to carry out its first execution in 21 years on Tuesday using lethal injection in the US state’s history.

Nebraska plans to execute Carey Dean Moore using four drugs. Moore was sentenced to death for the 1979 killings of two taxi drivers in Omaha, reports CNN.

The last time Nebraska executed an inmate was in December 1997, when Robert Williams was put to death using the electric chair.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is in favour of the death penalty.

He told the New York Times earlier this month that he views his stance on the death penalty as compatible with his Catholic faith.

His comment came after the Catholic Catechism was revised at Pope Francis’ direction and now calls the death penalty “inadmissible”.

“While I respect the Pope’s perspective, capital punishment remains the will of the people and the law of the state of Nebraska… It is an important tool to protect our corrections officers and public safety. The state continues to carry out the sentences ordered by the court,” the Governor told the daily.

–IANS

ksk/sed