US stock futures down after Trump extends social distancing guidelines

Washington, March 30 (IANS) US stock futures were lower after President Donald Trump announced an extension of the social distancing guidelines to April 30.

On Sunday night, Dow futures were down 371 points, or about 1.7 per cent. S&P 500 futures fell around 1.8 per cent and Nasdaq futures were down around 1.5 per cent, CNN reported.

Stocks turned positive last week, and the Dow even left the bear market after climbing more than 20 per cent from its recent low as lawmakers and central bankers around the world made progress on measures to bolster economies weakened by coronavirus.

–IANS

