US stocks close higher amid strong corporate earnings

New York, Aug 7 (IANS) US stocks closed higher as investors digested a batch of second-quarter corporate earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday rose 39.60 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 25,502.18. The S&P 500 increased 10.05 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 2,850.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 47.66 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 7,859.68, Xinhua reported.

This earnings season has been stronger than analysts had expected.

Second quarter earnings are expected to increase 23.5 per cent from the same period last year. Excluding the energy sector, the earnings growth estimate declines to 20.4 per cent.

Of the 500 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings by August 3, 78.6 per cent have reported earnings above analyst expectations. This is above the long-term average of 64 percent and above the prior four quarter average of 75 per cent.

The second-quarter blended revenue growth estimate is 9.2 per cent. Excluding the energy sector, the revenue growth estimate declines to 8 per cent.

Some 73 per cent of companies have reported revenue above analyst expectations. This is above the long-term average of 60 per cent and above the prior four quarter average of 72 per cent.

