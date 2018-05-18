US stocks close mixed on earnings, trade talks

New York, May 19 (IANS) US stocks ended mixed as investors were digesting the latest corporate earnings as well as the ongoing trade talks between China and the US.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday added 1.11 points, mostly unchanged, to 24,715.09. The S&P 500 erased 7.16 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,712.97, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.13 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 7,354.34.

US retailer Nordstrom reported same-store sales that missed analyst expectations after market closing on Thursday. Shares of the company ended 10.90 per cent lower on Friday.

With 91 per cent of S&P 500 companies having reported first-quarter results, earnings were on pace for a 26.1-per cent increase.

Meanwhile, investors were anxiously watching the ongoing US-China trade talks in Washington.

–IANS

pgh/