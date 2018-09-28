US stocks end mixed amid Dow’s solid gains

New York, Oct 3 (IANS) US stocks ended mixed with the Dow securing triple-digit gains, boosted by rallying Intel shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday increased 122.73 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 26,773.94. The S&P 500 decreased 1.16 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 2,923.43, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 37.76 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 7,999.55.

Intel stock climbed 3.55 per cent at the close, leading the winners in the 30-stock index. Shares of Caterpillar and Boeing, companies with high overseas revenue exposure, both advanced more than 1 per cent.

Apple stocks also rose. Tuesday marked the Dow’s first record close since September 21.

The S&P 500 hovered around the flatline, with seven of its 11 primary sectors closing higher.

Utilities rose 1.29 per cent, leading the advancers of the 11 primary sectors, while the consumer discretionary sector declined 1.43 per cent, leading the laggards.

Some of the major US tech shares fell, dragging the Nasdaq. Amazon shares dropped 1.65 per cent after the company announced it would raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour for all US employees.

Facebook also decreased 1.91 per cent.

–IANS

pgh/