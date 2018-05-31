US stocks end mixed as tech-heavy shares climb

New York, June 6 (IANS) US stocks ended mixed as the Nasdaq Composite closed at new record, outperforming the rest of the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday decreased 13.71 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 24,799.98. The S&P 500 rose 1.93 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 2,748.80, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 31.40 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 7,637.86.

The Nasdaq made a new intraday record on Tuesday, mainly led by Netflix and Amazon. Shares of Amazon and Netflix rose 1.87 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively, at market closing.

The gains of the tech-heavy index came after a strong trading session on Monday when shares of Amazon and Apple advanced to a record high.

The rest major index struggled for gains on Tuesday as Wall Street concerned over tensions between the US and some of its key trading partners.

Investors paid close attention to the G7 Summit in Canada to be held his week, where trade is expected to be a key issue.

–IANS

pgh/