US stocks end mixed in Christmas Eve trade

New York, Dec 25 (IANS) The three major US stock indexes ended mixed in a shortened Christmas Eve session on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 36.08 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 28,515.45. The S&P 500 fell 0.63 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 3,223.38. While, the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.24 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 8,952.88, Xinhua reported.

Five of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors declined at the close, with industrials down 0.34 per cent, leading the laggards. Real estate rose 0.17 per cent, the best-performing group.

Home Depot stock traded on an upbeat note throughout the session to close up 0.67 per cent, among the best performers in the Dow.

Boeing shares slid 1.35 per cent, following a 2.91-per cent gain in the prior session. Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has stepped down after a tumultuous year amid 737 Max crisis, according to the US aircraft manufacturer on Monday.

Tuesday’s market was closed three hours earlier than usual and trading was relatively muted in the holiday shortened session.

–IANS

vin