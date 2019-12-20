US stocks end mixed in thin trade

New York, Dec 28 (IANS) US stocks closed mixed in light trading on Friday following a record-setting rally in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 23.87 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 28,645.26 on Friday. The S&P 500 was up 0.11 point, or 0.0034 per cent, to 3,240.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 15.77 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 9,006.62, Xinhua reported.

Six of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors climbed, with consumer staples up 0.4 percent at the close, outpacing the rest. Energy closed down 0.47 per cent, the worst-performing group.

Amazon stock finished 0.06 per cent higher after surging more than 4 per cent in the prior session. The US e-commerce giant said Thursday that the holiday shopping season had broken all records.

On Thursday, US equities finished significantly higher, with the Nasdaq crossing the 9,000-point mark for the first time.

Trading volumes were relatively thin during this holiday-shortened week.

