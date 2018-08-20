US stocks trade mixed after two strong sessions

New York, Aug 21 (IANS) US stocks traded mixed on Monday with the Nasdaq retreating modestly after two strong previous trading sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 107.14 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 25,776.46. The S&P 500 was up 7.07 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 2,857.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.80 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 7,813.53, Xinhua reported.

The Dows gained with Nike and Boeing among the best performers. Shares of the companies rose 3 per cent and 1.34 per cent, respectively, round midday.

Nine of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors traded higher with energy and materials leading.

Tesla and NVIDIA were among the major laggards in the Nasdaq. Shares of both companies traded more than 1.5 per cent lower in midday trading.

US stocks traded on an upbeat note during the past two consecutive trading sessions as hopes for the resumption of the US-China trade talks injected optimism.

For the past week, the three major indices posted mixed results, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average advancing 1.41 per cent, the S&P 500 up 0.59 per cent, and the Nasdaq sliding 0.19 per cent.

