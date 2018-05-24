US team arrives in N.Korea to prepare for Trump-Kim meeting

Washington, May 28 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed that a US official team had arrived in North Korea to talk about the preparation for a summit between him and Kim Jong Un.

“Our US team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself,” he tweeted, Xinhua reported.

The Trump-Kim meeting is scheduled to be held in Singapore on June 12.

“I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!” said the White House host.

The Washington Post reported earlier on Sunday that former US Ambassador to South Korea Sung Kim on Sunday crossed into North Korea to prepare for a summit with Choe Son Hui.

The Washington Post quoted State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert as saying that the meetings are expected to continue Monday and Tuesday in the northern part of the demilitarized zone where Kim Jong Un met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Saturday.

