US television icon Mary Tyler Moore dead

Washington, Jan 26 (IANS) US actress and television icon Mary Tyler Moore, famed for her role in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, has died at the age of 80, the media reported.

Moore’s publicist and long-time representative on Wednesday confirmed she passed away surrounded by family and friends after being hospitalised in Connecticut, 9news.com.au reported.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” her spokesperson Mara Buxbaum said in a statement.

“A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

She is best known for her stint as Laura Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” before starring in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” for seven seasons.

She has also leant her voice to King of the Hill and played Christine St. George in “That ’70s Show”.

The actress had long battled Type 1 diabetes and underwent brain surgery in 2011.

She was nominated for Best Actress Academy Award in the 1980 flick, “Ordinary People”.

