US to exit UN Human Rights Council: Reports

Washington, June 19 (IANS) The US plans to announce its withdrawal from the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday, media reports said.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who had last year threatened to pull out of it given longstanding US complaints that it is biased against Israel, along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, plans to announce the withdrawal at the State Department here at 5 p.m., Bloomberg reported, quoting two people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity.

On Monday, the Geneva-based council began its latest session.

The announcement will come a day after UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein slammed US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy separating migrant children from their parents, The Times of Israel reported, also quoting sources.

The Trump administration earlier pulled out of the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal.

