US to meet Australia in 1st round of 2019 Fed Cup

Washington, July 25 (IANS) This year’s finalists Czech Republic and the United States will begin their campaigns for the 2019 Fed Cup on home soil against Romania and Australia respectively.

The top two seeds for Tuesday’s draw were guaranteed the right to host their first round ties on Feb. 9-10 by virtue of reaching this year’s final, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Czechs will face Romania for a third time, having won both of their previous encounters in 1980 and 2016, while the US will take on Australia for the 15th time, but only the second time since 1985.

The two other World Group ties will see a repeat of last year’s first round contests, with Belgium looking to avenge their 3-2 defeat to France, this time on home soil, and Belarus looking to win against Germany in an away competition.

The Czechs will be going for their sixth crown in eight years when they host the U.S. in the final to be held in November.

