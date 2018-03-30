US to provide $87 mn aid to Yemen

Washington, April 4 (IANS) The US will provide about $87 million aid to Yemen to address the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country, the US State Department has said.

The aid will be used for food assistance, support for drinking water, treatment for malnourished children among others, said the US State Department in a statement on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US government made the announcement at the Yemen High-Level Pledging Conference held in Geneva, Switzerland, according to the statement.

Saudi Arabia is leading a mostly Arab military coalition to fight Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen since March 2015.

Houthis have been controlling much of Yemen’s north by force, including the capital Sanaa since 2014.

The war has killed more than 10,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians, and displaced over 3 million, according to humanitarian agencies.

