US tops Belgium 4-0 in Davis Cup, to face Croatia in semis

Nashville (US), April 9 (IANS) The United States tennis team completed their one-sided 4-0 quarterfinal victory over Belgium in the Davis Cup world group here.

Having already confirmed their progress to the semis on Saturday, the third day’s play at the Curb Event Center on Sunday was a mere formality, with the US resting John Isner in favour of Ryan Harrison, reports Efe.

Harrison, who had won his doubles match partnering Jack Sock, defeated Belgium’s Ruben Bemelmans 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and five minutes on Sunday.

In the semi-finals, scheduled to be played between September 14-16, US will face Croatia, who eliminated Kazakhstan 3-1.

The US has the most number of Davis Cup titles with 32, ahead of Australia, Spain, France and Great Britain, but has not won the competition since 2007.

–IANS

kk/tri/vm