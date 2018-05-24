US trade move contrary to bilateral consensuses: China

Beijing, May 30 (IANS) China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday that the US trade statement is contrary to the consensuses the two sides have previously reached in Washington.

Calling the White House statement as unexpected and within expectation, the ministry said whatever measures the United States will take, China has the confidence, capability and experience to defend the interests of Chinese people and the core interests of the country, the ministry said on its website, Xinhua reported.

–IANS

ahm/