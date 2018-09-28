US, UK top in foreign buyers list in Kerala Travel Mart

Kochi, Sep 29 (IANS) The tenth edition of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), the signature event to promote Kerala tourism that ends tomorrow here, saw buyers from the US and UK, outscoring other countries.

As many as 42 buyers have arrived from the US while around 40 have turned up from the UK for business interactions with the sellers at the KTM.

This edition of the KTM has the highest number of foreign buyers, which stands at 545, and they have come from 66 countries. There are 37 buyers representing the UAE and 36 from Germany.

Buyers from other countries to the mart include Australia (32), Russia (31), Malaysia (26), Poland (24), South Africa (17), Philippines (14), Italy (13), China (12) and Sweden (10).

“I am firsttimer here. I’m looking for new partners and information in tourism sector in the state,” said Elena Protopopova from Russia.

While Marion Liebhard, a marketing professional from the US, said she could find a unique array of exhibitors and segments in the KTM.

“I’m looking for new partners and tour operators. I’m impressed with the huge variety here in terms of tourism. What attracts me to Kerala is its tradition and fantastic nature,” said Liebhard.

The four-day KTM, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 27, has its focus on the Malabar as the core theme.

The mart provides a platform to world-class buyers and sellers to interact and promote businesses, giving a fresh impetus to Kerala’s tourism industry that generates an annual turnover of Rs 34,000 crore and provides employment to 25 lakh people.

–IANS

sg/prs