US warns to veto UN resolution over mentions of reproductive health

Washington, April 23 (IANS) The US delegation to the UN has threatened to veto a resolution aiming to prevent rape as a weapon of war and to help its victims, because it contains language about “sexual and reproductive health”, a source told CNN.

The UN-based source told CNN on Monday that the US seems to have a “red line” when it came to mentioning sexual and reproductive health in a broad resolution that saw Washington breaking from its traditional allies and threatening to derail the measure.

The proposal called on the global institution to reaffirm and renew its opposition to sexual violence.

A copy of the draft UN Security Council resolution obtained by CNN shows the potential changes to the document, marked in the margins by a member of the German delegation to the UN, in an attempt to satisfy the US’ problems with it, according to multiple sources.

The edits, marked by Andreas Glossner, vice chair of the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women, include removing references to “health services” and the “sexual and reproductive health” of victims of sexual violence.

President Donald Trump’s administration has taken measures to avoid supporting efforts and organisations that provide abortion services to women, including victims of rape, and the UN-based source said that such language is now viewed by the US as a veiled reference to that.

A US mission spokesperson, speaking on the development, told CNN: “Our diplomatic negotiations are confidential, and we cannot comment on a draft resolution that is still being actively negotiated.”

–IANS

