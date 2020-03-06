US woman dies in Bikaner of suspected heart attack

Jaipur, March 12 (IANS) A 55-year-old woman from the US has passed away at a hotel here due to suspected heart attack, a health official said on Thursday.

The death was reported late Wednesday night at the Narendra Bhavan heritage hotel here. The woman, identified as Carimiya, was the CEO of a multinational firm.

“She had come here on March 10 and was screened. She had no symptoms of coronavirus. She was a resident of Delhi for the last 20 years and was a frequent traveller to Bikaner for business purposes. This time too, she arrived here on a business trip and was alone. On Wednesday night, she complained of chest pain and was taken to PBM Hospital here, where she breathed her last,” CMHO Dr BL Meena said.

The body has been kept in a mortuary. The post-mortem will be done after the arrival of her son here on Friday.

Dr Meena said she may have passed away due to a heart attack as she had undergone a surgery for a pacemaker implant. She had no symptoms of coronavirus, he added.

–IANS

arc/tsb