USCIRF remark against HM an attack on country’s sovereignty: MP

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Condemning the US Commission for International Religious Freedom’s (USCIRF) remark against Home Minister Amit Shah over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, (CAB), BJP MP in Lok Sabha Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday urged the House to pass a resolution to send a strong message to the country.

Citing media reports, the MP from Godda in Jharkhand said the USCIRF has talked of imposing sanctions against the Home Minister and it was “an attack on the country’s sovereignty”.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Dubey said the country works according to the Constitution and the Home Minister had taken steps to strengthen the unity and integrity of the country.

Referring to the Bill, the lawmaker said it was brought by the Home Minister to grant Indian citizenship to religious persecuted immigrants of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and it was a right of Parliament.

“Today, we are in government, tomorrow you will be. You will make law and if another country says such things to your Home Minister, Prime Minister… It is shameful for us and for the country,” said the MP.

He further suggested that all political parties should pass a resolution to send a strong message to the US to avoid the repetition of “such incidents” in future.

“There should be no interference in India’s internal affairs.”

The USCIRF’s remark against the Home Minister came after the contentious bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in a 311:80 votes amid opposition protest in a midnight sitting of the House on Monday.

The CAB seeks to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The Congress has termed it as “unconstitutional”.

–IANS

rak/prs