Use goodness of almonds, walnuts in food

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Indulge in healthy yet nutritious delights with the goodness of almonds and walnuts, suggest experts.

Celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani suggests almond recipes:

* Makhnee Masala Almonds:

Serves 3

Ingredients:

Almonds – 60g

Salt – to taste

Olive oil- 5ml

Makhnee Gravy Masala (dry) 1 and a half tsp

Method: Toss the almonds with the spices and olive oil, sea salt and toasted in a pan or 7 minutes in a moderate oven.

* Rasam Spiked Almonds

Almonds – 60g

Sea Salt- 1tsp

Olive oil- 5ml

Coriander seeds – 1tbsp

Dry red chilies- 2

Toor (arhar) dal- 1 tbsp

Bengal gram(channa dal) – 1tbsp

Black peppercorns – 1 tbsp

Cumin seeds (jeera) – 1 tbsp

Method:

Toast the almonds with sea salt and olive oil. Set aside.

In the same pan, dry roast the red chilli, channa dal and toor dal on a medium flame until the dals are golden in colour.

Transfer to a plate to cool.

Roast the coriander seeds and pepper until fragrant. Add the jeera at the end, and roast it till it starts popping. Let all the ingredients cool completely.

Powder them to a fine powder in a mixer and it to the almonds and then store in an airtight container.

-*-

Celebrity Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, on behalf of California Walnuts, has curated walnut recipes:

* Tropical mango, walnut and turmeric smoothie bowl

Ingredients

Flesh from half a mango (reserving a few slices to garnish)

1 small piece of fresh turmeric

Half a banana

200 ml coconut milk

Squeeze of lime juice (plus a little zest to garnish)

8 walnut halves

A handful of raspberries and blueberries

1 passion fruit

1 tbsp of coconut flakes

Preparation

Place the mango, turmeric, banana and coconut milk into a blender and blitz until smooth. Add lime juice to taste and blend again until combined.

Pour the smoothie into a bowl and garnish with the reserved mango, berries, walnuts, passion fruit, lime zest and coconut flakes.

* Walnut Mango Bowl

Ingredients

300 g of the flesh of a mango

800 g of natural, sugar-free yogurt

40 ml of milk

4 ice cubes

1/4 teaspoon of cardamom

60 g walnuts

Preparation

Grind the mango together with half of walnuts, the yogurt, the milk, the ice cubes and the ground cardamom.

If the mixture is too thick, can add water or milk until the desired consistency is achieved.

Pour the mango lassi into four bowls and decorate with the rest of the California walnuts, some of them grated, grated cocoa, sheets of mango and ground cardamom.

